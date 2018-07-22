SalamAir announces Dhaka services from August 28

MUSCAT: SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, has announced services to Dhaka that will be four times a week from August 28.

Tickets are available through the website or the company’s call centre, a statement from the company said.

Flights from Muscat to Dhaka will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, while flights from Dhaka will be operated on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

One-way tickets from Muscat start at RO 60, while from Dhaka starts at RO 74.

Earlier speaking to Observer, Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO, said that the airline is looking to increase connectivity in the region with plans to start flights to Iran, Sudan, Nepal, Kuwait, Bangladesh and India by summer. SalamAir is planning to reinforce its fleet with additional aircraft to support their growing network of destinations.

Capt Mohamed said, “We look forward to achieving sustainable growth in the future and providing affordable travel options that suit everyone’s needs. Therefore, we are exploring new destinations across Asia including Peshawar, Islamabad, Shiraz, Khartoum and Dhaka among others.”

Related