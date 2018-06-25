SalamAir adds Georgia as 14th destination

TBILISI, June 25 – SalamAir’s maiden flight to Georgia was welcomed with a water salute on its arrival at the Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport on Monday. Georgia is Oman’s first budget airline’s 14th destination. “Georgia has garnered a unique name for being one of the most sought-after summer destinations among people of Oman. Over a period of time, it has rebranded itself from being just a leisure tourism destination to a business destination,” said Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO, SalamAir.

The new service puts an end to the travel woes of people from Oman heading to Georgia. Earlier, they had to depend on connecting flights, which consumed more time.

“The latest additions in Oman’s infrastructure arena — new international airport and new hotels — and keen attention of the state in improving tourism will fetch the desired results in tourism as well as business in the coming days,” he said.

“The government of Georgia considers Middle East as a hot tourism destination. With this in mind, we are offering visas on arrival for residents of GCC,” George Chogovadze, Head of Georgian National Tourism Administration, Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, noted.

SalamAir will fly three days a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They will depart at 11 pm. The return services will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. They will arrive at 7 am in Muscat. Mariam Kvrivishvili, General Manager, Voyager, the carrier’s local GSA, hoped the trade and tourism relations between the two countries will scale further heights with the new service.

“The new service will improve relations between Georgia and the Sultanate and we are encouraging direct services for the Middle East carriers to operate to Tbilisi,” said Mariam.

KABEER YOUSUF