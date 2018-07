Muscat, July 10— The Public Athority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has issued its approval for Salam Air to fly directly from Salalah to Abu Dhabi thrice a week from August 4. The Oman’s first low cost carrier, Salam Air will ,additionally, operate five flights a week from Muscat to Kuwait, three flights a week to Khartoum, and four flights weekly to Kathmandufrom starting from the next September.

