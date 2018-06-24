MUSCAT, JUNE 23—Salam Air, the first Omani low-cost airline will officially launch its Azerbaijan sector today followed by Georgia, taking its total destinations to 13 on Monday , according to the airline sources.

The ceremonial flight to Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, will take off from the Muscat International Airport at 5.30pm today.

Eng Khalid bin Hilal al Yahmadi, Chairman, Board of Directors and Captain Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of the airline will be joined by top management officials at the briefing ceremony to be held at the airport today.

There will be two services to Baku at 11.05pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays while the return flights are on Wednesdays and Fridays arriving at 6.20am.

The flight schedule for Tiblisi, initially for nearly a three month time frame ending September 04 , will have three services a week, on Monday , Wednesday and Friday departing at 11pm.

The return services which arrive at 7am in Muscat, will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Fare for a return ticket for Muscat- Baku – Muscat will be RO 106 which is subject to terms and conditions thereof.

The fares for a round-trip journey are fixed at RO 121 subject to terms and conditions such as demand and the date of booking.

SalamAir, owned by the Muscat National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS), a partnership between the State General Reserve Fund (SGRF), Muscat Municipality, and various pension funds, began its commercial operations in January 2017.

The airline that operates nearly 150 services a week operates 4 times a day to Salalah for Khareef to its reinstated services besides exploring additional destinations in the future as part of its ambitious growth plans.