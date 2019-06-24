Salam Air adds third Airbus A320neo to its fleet

Muscat: Salam Air, the first budget airline in the Sultanate, has announced the addition of a new Airbus A320neo to its growing fleet, the third of its kind in the company.

The aircraft has wider passageways and storage spaces to provide passengers with a distinct level of travel comfort and reduced carbon footprint to the environment with a 16 per cent fuel burn rate. The engine is 50 per cent less noisy while the operational cash cost is 14 per cent lower per seat compared to previous models.

Captain Mohammed Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Salam Air, said the airline is the first airline in the Sultanate to have Airbus A320neo aircraft, which are highly efficient and modern, making it a valuable addition to its fleet.

He added, “this move will provide the airline with the opportunity to provide its guests with more diverse travel choices and better services that meet their requirements while maintaining the highest standards they expect from Salam Air”.

Adel Ahmad al Banwan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ALAFCO said that the delivery of a new A320neo to Salam Air comes after the agreement between ALAFCO and Salam Air to lease five new A320neo aircrafts. –ONA