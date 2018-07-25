Salalah’s entertainment park gets new features

Salalah, July 25 – The Atinaland and Dinosaur Park in Salalah have got new features, including a light and water show. The new features, unveiled on Tuesday, add value to the park which attracts a large number of visitors round the year. The new features were launched by Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar. The park is located close to the Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) enclosure in Itin. It has gained popularity as an important tourism attraction in Salalah because of a wide range of entertainment and small & medium enterprises (SME) activities. It is the brainchild of Zakaria bin Saeed al Ghassani, who is also its owner.

He finds the park a unique structure due to its inclusiveness, which attracts all sections of society and people of all age groups. Young children like it for rides and fun, while SMEs find it a good location to market their products. Customers who visit these outlets during the Khareef season are mainly outsiders who are happy to get authentic Omani stuff here. It is good for the entrepreneurs as they get many customers at one place. Commenting on the future expansion of the park, Al Ghassani said something was already in the planning stage, but it was “too early to disclose them”. He, however, promised to convert the facility into a tourist spot with more entertainment and food outlets.

Kaushalendra Singh