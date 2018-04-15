Salalah to get new desalination plant

April 15 – Oman Power and Water Procurement (OPWP) Company will sign agreements on Wednesday to establish an independent desalination plant in Salalah with a consortium of Acwa with Veolia and Dhofar International for Investment and Development Co with joint-venture partner Abengoa. The of the project will be around R60 million.

The plant that will come up in Mirbat in Dhofar Governorate with a production capacity of 113,650 cubic meters per day equivalent to 25 million gallons per day, is expected to start commercial operations by 2020.

Under this agreement, OPWP will be entitled to purchase desalinated water produced from the plant during the concession period specified for 20 years. The project includes the design, construction, ownership, operation and maintenance of the plant.

Like this: Like Loading...