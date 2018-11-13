Salalah walk raises awareness about dangers of stroke

SALALAH, Nov 13 – The Directorate-General of Health Services in Dhofar Governorate organised a health walk from the Old Airport to Al Nahda Tower to raise awareness among the people about the dangers of stroke. The event was organised under the theme of ‘Time is brain’ to mark the World Stroke Day, which falls on October 29 every year. The walk highlighted the risk of stroke and exhorted the participants to adopt healthy lifestyle by including physical activity in daily routine and taking proper nutritious food.

Dr Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidi, Ministry of Health’s Adviser for Health Affairs, kicked off the walk in which officials from Ministry of Health, hospitals based in Dhofar and local residents took part. Dr Khalid al Mushekhi, Director-General of Health Service in Dhofar, called upon the participants to adopt healthy lifestyle to avoid stroke, which has emerged as a major killer “mainly due to lifestyle related negligence.” Commenting on the importance of the walk, Dr Al Mushekhi said: “I am impressed with the people’s participation. “It shows that the participants are aware of the problem. They should convince their neighbours and encourage children to take part in physical activities.

“It is always better to catch them young and inculcate the habit of maintaining good lifestyle.” One of the participants admitted that physical activities are a must to remain healthy. “Lifestyle diseases like diabetes, blood pressure and problems in heart can cause stroke, which could easily be managed by including some physical activity in our daily routine.” “I am participating along with my children to train them and educate them about the importance of physical activity in daily life. Personally I do not like them sticking to the TV, mobile or computer,” said a woman participant.

Kaushalendra Singh