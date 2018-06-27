Local 

Salalah tourism services now back on track

“Our main worry was this site as two connecting bridges were washed away and the place was totally cut off. It was wonderful to reach the site via a new approach road. I am happy that the tourists can have a hassle-free access to the site.”
She said connectivity has been fully established.
She admitted there were some maintenance issues, which are being attended to on a day-to-day basis.
“Everything is back to normal and we are welcoming the guests. Today I am here to endorse that tourism facilities and services in Salalah are back on track,” she said.

