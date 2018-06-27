Salalah tourism services now back on track

All the important sites are ready to receive tourists, while those affected by Cyclone Mekunu are now

well-connected by alternative approach roads.

This assurance was given by Maitha bint Saif al Mahrouqi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, after a day-long inspection of tourist sites and facilities on Wednesday.

She, along with officials from the Directorate of Tourism in Salalah, inspected the tourist sites, the approach roads and facilities that were affected during the cyclone.

In an interview with the Observer, the tourism under-secretary expressed satisfaction over Salalah’s preparedness for the khareef season.

She said the Ministry of Tourism will start a massive campaign across the GCC countries through TV channels, billboards, newsletters and social media to promote the charm of Salalah. She said that communication with all the stakeholders was working well and all the hotel properties were ready to receive guests. “Some minor impact has been felt in a few properties but they will be addressed very soon.”

“I am happy the preparations are in place. We have had an early start to khareef season this year and tourists have started pouring in. I visited most of the tourist sites and was happy to see the cooperation between different departments and their readiness,” she said.

Among the tourist sites in Salalah, the worst hit was the approach route to the famous ‘Mughsail Cave’ and a beach close to the ‘Blow Holes’.

Al Mahrouqi said she visited Mughsail Cave through an alternative road laid by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

