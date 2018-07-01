Salalah Tourism Festival venue gets a face-lift

SALALAH: Itin festival ground, which is the venue for the annual extravaganza called Salalah Tourism Festival (STF), is getting ready as final touches are being given to the preparation. The preparation is undergoing under the supervision of a committee, which is responsible for the overall affairs of the STF.

A source in Dhofar Municipality said that the festival authorities are working hard to open the festival on July 10. It is a tough deadline though due to additional responsibility of restoring the booths, halls and pathways which got damaged during the adverse weather conditions that hit Salalah in the last week of May.

“Most of the structures are ready. Just final touches are to be given. People are working there constantly to get the place ready as early as possible,” he said.

The STF, according to the source, would have many new attractions along with shows and exhibitions showcasing the heritage and culture of Oman with special focus on life and time of Dhofar. There would be international troupes also performing during the festival.