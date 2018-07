SALALAH: The Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) will start from July 10 and continue till Eid al Adha holidays, which is likely to fall in the third week of August. This was announced during the review meeting of the STF Committee, which was held under the chairmanship of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, on Monday.

