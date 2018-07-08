Salalah Tourism Festival to have new features this year

SALALAH, July 8 – The fun filled Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) would be a representative event for all with focus on harmony and standard recreation. The 47-day extravaganza which begins tomorrow and continues till August 25, as the festival ground Itin is readied in terms of logistics, decoration and movement of ground duty staff from Dhofar Municipality and other stakeholders. This was announced by Salim bin Aufit al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, at a media briefing held at Crowne Plaza Salalah Resort on Sunday.

In a detailed statement he touched upon most of the aspects of this year’s festival, its preparations and challenges of restoring many facilities which were damaged during cyclone Mekunu.

Among the new features is ‘Competition of old hobbies’ which would invite people having interest in Oud. There is another competition of traditional songs for those who have interest in folklores of Oman. The event called Festival Nights would have interesting draws in which there would be lucky draw for five cars, cash, gifts and travel tickets.

The municipality this year has upgraded the festival ground’s TV station and tuned it with state-of-the-art technology with upscale facilities to broadcast festival events to a large section of viewers.

The station can be used round the year for different programmes. “Confluence of cultures would be showcased at the STF this year. Religious, cultural and social elements would make platform for sending a message of harmony to one and all.

The recreation ground is ready to receive guests with some upgraded facilities,” said Dhofar Municipality Chairman.

He assured the media representatives that the Media Centre inside the festival enclosure is fully functional with computers and Internet facilities.

“There are exhibition halls inside the recreation centre which would showcase exhibits ranging from tradition and culture, photography, government facilities and services, healthcare and many other awareness issues in phases.

Care has also been taken to ensure proper display of sponsor companies,” he said.

Consumer exhibition would exhibit products from different countries, while there are five separate halls which would attract various events in stages.

The halls would be allocated for a week or fortnight depending upon the importance of the event/exhibition.

Some special events have been planned for July 23 (Renaissance Day). Marking the Day, Omani Nights at Al Murug Theatre and loyalty march at the recreation ground, are among many other programmes scheduled to be held.

The highlight of the cultural events would be Sarah Nights along with regular Barra Nights organised inside the festival ground.

The competition is based on famous Barra and Sarah dances of Dhofar. Some international musical troupes would also participate in the festival. The troupes from Russia, Poland, England and Egypt will perform during the festival.

Besides many rides and games for children interesting sports activities have also been planned.

Among them are football, shooting competition and marathon. There would be international football event in which teams from Oman, Qatar, Egypt and Tunisia will participate.

Important clubs will take part from these countries in the football event.

