Salalah Tourism Festival from July 10

Salalah, July 2 – The Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) will start from July 10 and continue until Eid al Adha holidays, which is likely to fall in the third week of August. This was announced during a review meeting of STF Committee, which was held under the chairmanship of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, on Monday. Participants at the meeting included Salim bin Aufit al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality; Ahmed bin Ali al Amri, Technical Affairs Adviser, Office of the Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar; Abdul Qader bin Ahmed al Haddad, Deputy Chairman of Dhofar Municipality; and officials representing departments of tourism, health, Royal Oman Police, Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) and some Municipal Council members.

The governor expressed happiness over the efforts of the government and private bodies as well as members of the community during and after the Cyclone Mekunu in minimising the impact of the storm. Al Busaidy told the Observer that the cyclone was both a “boon and bane” as it caused loss of property, but restored the greenery in Salalah one and a half months ahead of the khareef season. “We are in July. This time around, the mountains and Salalah plains are dry. But the cyclone brought early greenery in Salalah; most of the natural springs are full,” he said. On the municipality’s preparedness, the Dhofar Municipality chairman reiterated that all the municipal services are fully prepared to receive guests as all the internal roads damaged in the aftermath of the cyclone are operational.

Keeping in mind a large flow of tourists to Salalah, the health services have been upgraded with a number of medical staff, centres, health points, emergency departments and other facilities at the festival ground and tourist places. Emphasis has been laid on coordination with various medical bodies across governorates and availability of medicines and ambulance services. At the end of the meeting, the governor urged the government authorities to ensure more coordination to provide best services to tourists, citizens and residents.

Kaushalendra Singh