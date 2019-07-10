Main Oman 

Salalah Tourism Festival 2019 to kick off tomorrow

Salalah: Activities of Salalah Tourism Festival 2019 will start on Thursday and continue till August 22 for 43 days.

The Organizing Committee of the festival has completed all preparations to launch activities and events of the festival for this year, in addition to the readiness of the Municipality’s Recreational Center to host this tourist event.

Salalah Tourism Festival 2019 includes many activities and events in various religious, economic, heritage, social, cultural, sports, entertainment and artistic fields.

Most of the activities of the Salalah Tourism Festival are held at the Municipal Recreational Center, as well as outdoor events such as the Balloons Carnival in Sahalnout Plain and “Samahrem Tourist Village”, along with the Atina Land Park, the Friends of the Municipality camp) in Atin Plain, in addition to the family activities at Taqa and Mirbat.

The festival contributes to the promotion of tourism in Khareef Salalah, which attracts family tourism from all governorates of the Sultanate and the GCC countries.

The public and private institutions prepared for the success of the tourist season for this year, welcoming visitors to the governorate and providing all facilities and services that meet the needs of tourists and the requirements of those coming to governorate. –ONA

