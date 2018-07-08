Salalah tourism festival 2018 to kick off on Tuesday

Salalah: Activities of Salalah Tourism Festival 2018 will kick off after tomorrow (Tuesday) and will continue to 25 August; for 47 days. Sheikh Salim bin Oufait al-Shanfri, Head of Dhofar Municipality, Head of the Organizing Committee of Salalah Tourism Festival affirmed during the press conference, which was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Salalah today the completion of all facilities for launching the festival’s activities for this year as planned.

He also noted the readiness of the Municipality Recreational Centre to host this tourism event and receive visitors to the festival; thanks to the continuous efforts by Dhofar Municipality to repair major damages caused by the recent tropical condition, which affected the public facilities within the center.

He added that Dhofar Municipality has established five new halls as per the world class standards to set up exhibitions for the public and private organizations to be an addition to the Municipality

Recreational Centre.

He added that this year’s festival will include a range of religious, economic, cultural, social, sports, arts and recreational events. New events will be also introduced alongside with the successful events that have been organizing in the previous years.

The Head of Dhofar Municipality, Head of the Organizing Committee said that Salalah Tourism Festival will organize an event on 23 July to mark the Renaissance Day.

He stressed the keenness of the Festival’s management to set up cultural events, such as the sixth version of the Holy Quran Memorization Contest, photography and fine arts competitions, which

will be held for the first time. It will also organize competition for the mass theatres.

Sheikh al-Shanfri also pointed out that the Cultural Village will continue organizing the competitions among the wilayats at the Cultural Village. The wilayats of Al Mudhaibi, Ja’alan Bani Bu Ali,

Sumail, Maqshan, Al Awabi, Ibri, Bausher, Sohar, Al Mazyouna and Thumrait will take part at the competition.

He also spoke about the events including Salalah Tourism Festival Cup, Shooting Competition and Marathon, in addition to Salalah International Football competition at which Al Gharafa Club

from Qatar, Al Isamili Club from Egypt, Al Safaqsi Club from Tunisia and Al Nasr Club from Oman will take part.