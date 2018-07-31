Salalah tourism arrivals register 71 pc growth in July

Muscat: As many as 300,456 tourists visited Salalah between June 21 and July 25. The tourist arrivals surged ahead by 56.2 per cent over the same period in 2017, which was merely 192,392 visitors. During the fifth week alone between July 19 till 25, tourist arrivals reached 122,728, registering a growth of 71.0 per cent over tourist arrivals in the fourth week when 71,760 tourists visited Salalah, according to the latest statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). According to NCSI, 79.2 per cent (237,954) of tourists during the first five weeks came by road, which shows a growth of 73.2 per cent over the same period of last year.

The number of tourists came by road for the same period in 2017 stood at 137,366.

The number also increased by 82.5 per cent compared with the second week of the current season.

The number of tourists was 102,627 in the fifth week, which is a considerable increase over 56,235 tourists who reached during the fourth week.

Those who came to the Governorate of Dhofar by air for the first five weeks of the current season touched 62,502, comprising an increase by 13.6 per cent over the same period in 2017, when 55,026 arrivals were recorded.

When compared with the fourth week of the current season, the number of arrivals by air increased by 29.5 per cent.

The number of arrivals through domestic flights increased from 10,584 visitors in the fourth week to 14,762 visitors in the fifth week.

The number of arrivals through international flights increased from 4,941 in the fourth week to 5,339 in the fifth week.

The GCC nationals, including Omanis, were 91.8 per cent of the total tourist arrivals for the five-week period. It reached

275,727, a substantial increase from 160,658 during the same period in 2017.

They are followed by the Asian tourists whose numbers dipped from 22,646 of the same period in 2017 to 13,664 in the current year.

The number of tourists from other Arab countries stood at 8,883, while the number of European tourists was 1,352 and it was 830 from other countries. In addition, the non-resident tourist arrivals touched 21,165 in the fifth week. — ONA

Related