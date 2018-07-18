Salalah to host Third Youth Forum from July 22 to 24

Muscat: The National Youth Commission, in collaboration with the Office 2040 and the Supreme Council for Planning, will organise the Third Oman Youth Forum in Salalah from July 22 to 24.

The theme of this year is “The future of Oman”. The forum is to focus on the role of the youth in achieving Oman Vision 2040.

The event will be presided over by Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service.

The forum targets youth from different governorates of the Sultanate aged 15 to 29 years.

The forum aims to raise the participants’ awareness about Oman Vision 2040 and shape the future of Oman.

The forum will include workshops and training courses presented by specialised trainers.

It will discuss culture, values and renewable energy.

The participants will be working in groups to present the best initiatives and the winner project will be executed as part of the tenth five-year plan.

The forum will be discussing Oman Vision 2040 and the importance of planning in the first day.

On the final day, the jury will review presentations and the winners will be announced.

Young Omanis (19-29 years old) from across the Sultanate are invited to take part in the forum by filling the form available at www.nyc.om.

An announcement of the selected participants will be issued in a later stage. — ONA

