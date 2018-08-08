Salalah to host 3rd Arab Forum for Entrepreneurs

SALALAH, Aug 8 – The Third Arab Forum for Entrepreneurs would see more than 100 participants from Gulf, Arab and Asian countries, while there would be participants also from Holland, Britain and Turkey.

The three-day Forum would start on September 4 at Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Recreation (SQYCCR).

The hugely successful previous two forums and positive feedback from the participants encouraged the forum organisers to go ahead with the third edition, the confirmation for which has already been received from most of the participants.

Amna Khadem al Awadi, Chairperson of the Organising Committee and the General Supervisor of the Forum; Dr Mansoor al Touqi, SQYCCR Director; and Mohammed Musallam Said al Barami, Acting Director of the OCCI Dhofar chapter, addressed a joint press conference on Wednesday to announce about the Forum and activities therein.

The event, according to Al Awadi, is part of the ongoing Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) and being organised under the theme of ‘Digital economy and entrepreneurship.’

The forum would see participation from a large number of businesswomen, entrepreneurs, decision makers, leaders and stakeholders ranging from consultancy, planning, finance, banking and governmental support agencies.

In her comments to Observer, Al Awadi said the previous forums were successful in knowledge sharing, business cooperation and promotion of Salalah as a major tourism destination of the Arab world.

“Based on the feedback from the participants we have added some new elements to this year’s forum to give further boost to the entrepreneurs.”

Youth Complex Director Al Touqi promised all possible assistance to the Forum, the objective of which is very close to the vision of the SQYCCR.

“Our participation comes within the framework of encouraging young entrepreneurs to develop their skills. We provide a scientific platform for them to meet and exchange experiences with their peers in order to create an interactive environment that enables them to deal with the latest developments in entrepreneurship.

Al Touqi pointed out that the SQYCCR’s association seeks to provide opportunities for small and medium enterprises run by the Omani youths to highlight their organisational capabilities at the regional level. It will positively affect the quality of the activities being carried out in the governorate and contribute significantly to tourism promotion in the Sultanate.

The OCCI representative Al Barami said that the role of the Chamber was important in supporting such conferences.

He highlighted the OCCI’s role as provider of high-quality economic consultations in the fields of industrial development, information and leadership.

“The forums like this are helpful in offering a platform to young entrepreneurs to learn, earn and share knowledge,” he said and added, “to support the regional and international strategic cooperation that will be achieved through this annual conference in coordination with some investors from Arab and Gulf countries.”

Kaushalendra Singh