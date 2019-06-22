Salalah to celebrate anti-drug day on June 26

SALALAH, June 22 – The Directorate of Health Services in Dhofar Governorate and the National Committee for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances have decided to organise an event to mark the International Day for Drug Control at the Crowne Plaza Resort Salalah on Wednesday.

The event is part of an international move against drug menace and a resolution of the UN General Assembly which decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, would grace the occasion, which is being observed this year under the theme of ‘We know your purpose’. The event would have an awareness campaign on drug control and awareness raising exercises in Dhofar governorate, in which issues related with the problem would be raised and answered by the experts in the field.

The event idea is to have more interaction with the community to let them know about the problem and spread the message of ‘a happy life without drugs’. It is aimed at telling the families to keep an eye on their children so that they do not fall prey to drug dealers.

“It is always better to have some preventive measures to avoid a problem. This is a problem which not only affects an individual but also a family and society as well. We keep on organising events to explain people about the menace and explain how to avoid the trap used by the drug dealers,” said an official who is part of the upcoming event.

