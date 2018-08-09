Salalah records increase in tourist footfall

Muscat: Footfall to Khareef Salalah witnessed a significant increase compared to the last year. The number of visitors to the Salalah reached 586,718 by 08/08/2018. The latest figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) says the number of visitors to Khareef Salalah until the end of 08/08/2018 were 586,718 visitors compared to 429,349 visitors for the same period of last year, with a growth rate of 36.7%. Omanis accounted for 76.9 per cent, Emiratis 9.3 per cent and the rest of GCC 8.2 per cent.

