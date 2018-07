MUSCAT: The total number of visitors to Salalah as at the end of the third week (from June 21 to July 11) stood at 105,588, a rise of 66.8 per cent over the same period in 2017, which reached 63,296 visitors.

The number of visitors during the third week alone stood at 48,452, up by 39.9 per cent compared to the second week of the current season, which reached 34,704 visitors, according to the latest statistics on Salalah Tourism Festival released by the National

Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The NCSI statistics show that 76.4 per cent of the visitors to Salalah during the third week came through land port (37,076), a 155-per cent increase over the number of those who came through the land port during the same period in 2017.

In the third week of the current season, 11,466 visitors arrived in the Governorate of Dhofar through the airport, an increase of 47.5 per cent over the same period of 2017.

Compared to the second week of the current season, the number of visitors coming to the governorate through the airport increased by 32.7 per cent. The number of visitors on domestic flights increased from 5,774 in the second week to 8,064 in the third week.

The number of visitors using international flights increased from 2,869 in the second week to 3,402 in the third week.

The GCC citizens, including Omanis, accounted for 89.5 per cent of the total visitors during the third week, reaching 43,459 visitors, up from 29,954 in the second week, followed by 2,720 visitors from Asian countries, up from 2,380 visitors during the second week.

The number of visitors from other Arab countries was 1,949 while the number of visitors from European countries rose to 262 compared with 238 visitors in the second week.

The number of visitors from other countries rose from 128 in the second week to 152 visitors in the third week.

The statistics showed that 76 per cent of visitors to the Salalah Tourism Season during the third week are residents of the Sultanate, with 36,897 visitors compared to 11,645 non-residents.

— ONA