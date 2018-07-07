Salalah papaya and seafood salad

INGREDIENTS

200 gr Papaya (from Salalah Markets)

1 Coconut from Salalah Markets

10 gr Quinoa

10 gm Corn Oil

1 Lemon – Juice it

1 Orange

10 Gr Sugar

40 gr Prawns

20 gr Mussel Meat

20 gr Scallop Meat

20 gr Calamari

1 pc lemon grass

1 pc bay leave

10 gr Salt

2 gr dill leaves

5 gr Pepper

[Note from the Chef: The seafood Choice is totally up to you. You can add as you like, maybe some fish, maybe some lobster if you fancy it.]

Methods

Seafood Preparation:

Wash the seafood in cold water. Slice them into small cubes, approximately 1cm x 1cm long.

Bring water to boil and add the lemongrass, salt and bay leave to it. Allow the water to reduce to get a fuller flavour.

Prepare a bowl of iced water on the side. Once the water has reduced a bit and you got the flavour of lemongrass, drop your sliced seafood into it and bring up to a boil. Do not cook for a long time, the small pieces will be done very quickly and overcooking them will make the seafood very chewy.

If water is already boiling, one minute will be more than enough.

Remove the seafood and place right away into the ice water and allow to chill, but don’t leave it there too long, otherwise, it will become soggy.

Place the seafood into a mixing bowl.

Coconut

Preparation:

Crack the coconut open and move the water into a mixing bowl. Add lemon juice, sugar, and salt to it. Mix it thoroughly and check again for seasoning. Once done keep on the side.

Papaya Preparation:

Peel the papaya and remove seeds.

Cut the papaya into small cubes approximately 2cm x 2cm and leave on the side.

Quinoa Preparation:

Bring a small amount of water to boil and season with salt. Once boiling, add the Quinoa to it.

Once Quinoa is cooked (you can taste the softness), strain the water and place the quinoa on a paper towel to dry completely.

If you have a deep fryer, then fry the quinoa crispy and leave on the paper towel to drip of. If no deep fryer, reheat the corn oil in a pan, allow to get properly hot and stir-fry the quinoa. Once crispy and crunchy, move to a paper towel to drip off.

Orange Preparation:

Peel the Orange, and remove the filets carefully. Leave them on the side.

Final Touches:

Add the coconut water mix to the seafood cubes and add the papaya. Season with salt and pepper and give it a good mix, without crushing the papaya. Allow to stand and marinate for a few minutes.

Place the seafood-papaya mix onto a flat plate, spread it out a bit. Add the orange filets on top, everywhere and cover with the crunchy quinoa. Garnish with the dill leaves.

IN THE KITCHEN

We have all all the produce right at our doorsteps in Salalah and they are delivered fresh on a daily basis. By using the locally grown papaya, we are helping out the local farmers in a meaningful way. The sweetness of the paapya gives a good balance to the bitterness and strong flavour of the seafood.

THE PRODUCT

Papayas are well-known to thrive in tropical climates but thanks to the beautiful weather condition in Salalah, they also thrive in many locations of this part of Oman. Known as papaws or pawpaws in other parts of the world, papayas' health benefits include reducing risk of heart disease, diabete, cancer and is a great aid in difestion as well as lowering blood pressure and improving blood glucose.

Dennis Kammerzell

Executive Chef

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

Chef Dennis previously held the role of Executive Sous Chef for Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, where he managed the operation of of six dining outlets and banqueting. With over 12 years of experience, he has travelled the world, heading up kitchens in luxury hotels in Germany, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Seychelles and the UK. In his current role, Chef Dennis leads a team across three restaurants, which include all-day dining restaurant Sakalan, signature South East Asian restaurant Mekong, and Mediterranean beach bar and restaurant Al Mina.