Salalah Methanol honours top achievers of Dhalkout

Dhalkout, NOV 17 – As many as 903 top performing university graduates and degree holders were honoured at a ceremony held in the Wilayat of Dhalkout on Thursday under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, in the presence of officials representing Oman Oil Group, various public and private sector organisations, and local dignitaries. The ceremony was organised by the Office of the Wali of Dhalkout in collaboration with the Directorate General of Education in Dhofar Governorate and Salalah Methanol Company (SMC) — a subsidiary of Oman Oil Company.

The key objective of this grand event was to stimulate an inspirational learning environment for Dhalkout locals, and to motivate them to aim for excellence and realize the importance of education in driving the economic and industrial growth and living standards in the society. Awadh al Shanfari, Managing Director of SMC said: “This ceremony stems from the corporate strategic vision of SMC to support projects and initiatives that have a positive and sustainable impact on the community. The strategy also focuses on education as an important pillar in developing the society. Recognising the high achievers of Dhalkout not only aims at motivating them, but to encourage innovation in all facets of life.”

