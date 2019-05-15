Salalah LPG inks power supply pact with Dhofar Power

Business Reporter

Muscat, MAY 15

In a bid to propel their projects, and in turn boost the national economy and grow the manufacturing industry in the governorate, Salalah Liquefied Petroleum Gas (SLPG) recently signed two strategic agreements with Dhofar Power Company, for the supply of electricity.

As electricity is one of the main components towards achieving the project’s objectives, Dhofar Power Company, a member of Nama Holding, signed the power supply and delivery agreements with Salalah LPG – a member of the Oman Oil Company and Orpic Group.

The agreements were signed by Ali bin Issa Shammas, Chief Executive Officer of Dhofar Power Company, and by Sultan bin Hamad al Burtmani, Acting Executive Managing Director of Oman Gas Company, on behalf of SLPG.

The first agreement ‘Electricity Supply Agreement’ entails the agreed commercial terms and conditions regulating the supply of electricity to the project. On the other hand, the ‘Delivery Agreement’ provided for the technical conditions and specifications of the electrical network supplying the project. It also specified the points of connection between the electrical networks of the Dhofar Power Company and that of SLPG.

Construction of the Salalah LPG project is more than 60 per cent complete and is expected to be on stream in the third quarter of 2020.

