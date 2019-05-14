Salalah Grand Mall likely to open this year

Muscat: Salalah Commercial Centre on Tuesday hosted the signing ceremony of 27 new lease agreements for the new Salalah Grand Mall mixed-use commercial complex in the Dhofar Governorate. Developed by the Salalah Commercial Center in partnership with the Ministry of Defence Pension Fund and Al Madina Real Estate Company, the mall is expected to open before

the end of this year.

The new Salalah Grand Mall is located in Adahariz, in the Wilayat of Salalah. It covers an area of 51,000 square meters, with a total floor area of over 91,000 square meters. As an international shopping mall, it encompasses a huge hypermarket, a number of retail stores of the finest local, regional and international brands, food court, and a number of leading cafes with stunning views of Salalah city.

Eng. Abdulrahman Awadh Barham, Board Member of Salalah Commercial Centre, in his speech, stressed on the importance of attracting leading brands to Salalah, the capital of Omani tourism, saying, “the Dhofar Governorate and the city of Salalah have demonstrated their importance as leading Omani tourism destinations, attracting more than 826,000 visitors during the last Khareef season, an increase of over 28 per cent over the previous year. This number is expected to reach one million visitors this year; reaffirming the feasibility of investing in Salalah’s promising future.”

Salalah Grand Mall will include the LuLu Hypermarket, Faby Land, luxury Arabian fragrance brand Amouage, Mamma Mia, Arabian Oud, Shosho, Steak House, Oud Elite, Salalah Gallery, Home and Subway, Papa Pizza, Crazy Caravan, and many more.