Salalah Free Zone office in Turkey

Ankara: Salalah Free Zone opened its representative office in the Republic of Turkey. This is the second office after the first office in India. Ali bin Mohammed Tabouk, Deputy CEO of Salalah Free Zone said “The opening of the office in Turkey comes after the successful experience of the Salalah Free Zone in the international markets through the representative office in the Republic of India. Salalah Free Zone seeks to achieve results that support the objectives of development in the Sultanate”.

