Salalah Free Zone attracts more investments

MUSCAT: The Salalah Free Zone (SFZ) signed a usufruct subcontract agreement for two additional projects in the Salalah Free Zone in the food, import and export trade sectors with an investment of $19 million with an area of 26,000 square metres and 70 direct jobs.

The first project is the establishment of a carbon beverage plant which will be the exclusive distributor of Aqua Europe. The second project is the establishment of warehouses and stores to support the import and export trade in Salalah Free Zone.

The agreement was signed by Ali bin Mohammed Tabuk, Acting CEO of SFZ and the manager in charge of each project in the investing company.

Ali Tabuk said, “Salalah Free Zone is working on more than one direction to attract foreign investments to the Sultanate and we have seven new initiatives expected to achieve positive results in the coming period. A new package of foreign direct investments will also be announced, along with the opening of factories and facilities for investors in the region.”

