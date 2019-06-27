Salalah festival preparations reviewed

SALALAH, JUNE 27 –

The organising committee of the Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) met on Wednesday evening at the festival ground venue in Itin and took stock of the preparations and upcoming programmes.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, who is also the patron of the celebration marking three months of the khareef (monsoon) season. The festival will begin on July 11 and continue till August 22.

In attendance at the meeting were Muhanna bin Saif al Lamki, Deputy Governor of Dhofar; Shaikh Salim bin Aufit al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality; and other members of the committee.

The Governor reviewed the festival preparations and exhorted the organising committee members to do their level best to meet the work deadline and ensure the best possible services to the festival visitors.

During the review the Deputy Governor put stress on maintaining high standards of the festival programmes and its overall positive impact on the economy of the country, as tourism is turning out to be a major non-oil sector. In this background he also highlighted the great importance of the Sultanate’s heritage and culture, which according to him, can go a long way in giving a boost to the Sultanate’s tourism sector.

Shaikh Salim al Shanfari, who is also the Chairman of the STF Organising Committee, explained about the facilities and services during the season and the festival time. He sought members’ cooperation and called upon them to give feedback to improve the festival standards.

(Photo by Hamed al Khatiri)

Related