Salalah festival caters to all sections

SALALAH, JULY 15 – The Salalah Tourism Festival 2019 which has begun at the Municipality Recreation Centre offers a variety of cultural, religious, entertaining, sporting, heritage and artistic events designed to cater to the interests of all age groups and segments of society. The festival organisers affirmed that this year’s activities will promote tourism, display Oman’s national heritage as well as offer the festival-goers a wonderful entertainment atmosphere. Among the activities that are being held for the first time at the festival are the gas balloon and laser light shows. This is in addition to the activities that will be held on the wilayats stage at the Heritage Village which include traditional dancing and singing, Omani foods and traditional outfits, among others.

The festival showcases a wide range of Omani cultures from rural, urban and maritime communities across the Sultanate. Besides, crafts people and their families also make their presence felt at the festival with special corners dedicated to each sector. A number of concerts with the participation of renowned local and Arab signers are also part of the festival’s schedule. The festival will present several exhibitions some of which are organised by the Omani Women’s Association apart from the annual Oman, Land of Peace and Friendship Exhibition.

This exhibition showcases hundreds of photographs of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. It shows the story of the Blessed Renaissance as well as highlights the message of peace among the nations. The exhibition includes four sections, political, economic, environmental and educational. Other exhibitions include the Sultan’s Armed Forces Exhibition, the Consumer Exhibition, the Book Fair, and the Natural History Exhibition. Among the cultural activities are the photography competition and the fine arts competition. Sports and games enthusiasts will have the chance to enjoy the festival’s Football Championship, Camel Milking Competition, in addition to international chess and shooting championships.