salalah club are chess champs

Salalah Club won the first club chess classic championship organised by Oman Chess Committee under the patronage of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information. Mirbat Club came second while Al Nahdha took the third place. A video was presented about the seven rounds of the tournament. Later, a chess game was held between two teams from Al Zubair Corporation to prepare chess young players. The minister handed over the champions trophy to Salalah Club, with gold medals and cash prize, the silver medals and cash prize to Mirbat Club and bronze medals and cash prize to Al Nahdha Club. The tournament was attended by Rashad bin Ahmad al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports Affairs, Dr Hamoud bin Khalfan al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Education and Curriculum, Chairman of the Oman School Sports Federation, Ahmad bin Darwish al Balushi, Chairman of the Oman Chess Committee, chess lovers and members of the committee at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher. — ONA

