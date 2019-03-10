Salalah Airport resumes operations

SALALAH: Salalah Airport has resumed operations on Monday, informed Oman Airports.

It may be noted that all flights to and from Salalah were suspended from Sunday afternoon following the closure of the runway

A passenger at the airport confirmed the flight cancellation and said the passengers were told to go home further to any announcement they would be intimated. “I was supposed to fly by Fly Dubai. On arrival at the airport, the airline management told me that my flight has been rescheduled for tomorrow morning, but so far no specific time has been given by the airline’s front office,” he said.

Apparently, all scheduled flights of Oman Air, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, SalamAir and Qatar Airways, operating from Salalah were cancelled.

“One of the aircraft landing at Salalah had a tyre burst that led to the closure of the runway,” reported the Oman Airports, and added it is working with the strategic partners to ensure the speedy and safe return to normal operations.