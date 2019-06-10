SAJ Investments acquires oilfield services firm HEMA Energy Group

Muscat, June 10 – SAJ Investments, a well-diversified Omani business house, has announced the acquisition of HEMA Energy, an Omani oilfield services company. An agreement to this effect was signed by Shaikh Nasser bin Amer al Hosni, CEO, SAJ Investments, with Eng Eyhab bin Adnan al Hajj, Group Managing Director, HEMA Energy. The Board of Directors of HEMA Energy welcomed the appointment of Shaikh Nasser bin Amer al Hosni as Chairman of the new Board.

In a statement, Al Hosni said the acquisition of HEMA Energy is designed to anchor SAJ Investments presence in the oil and gas sector. HEMA Energy currently has a presence across the energy industry, extending from upstream to downstream, consulting services and other specialised industries. HEMA Energy, in effect, will serve as SAJ’s investment arm in the oil, gas and renewable energy sector, he noted.

A restructuring and growth plan has been developed that will transform HEMA Group into a sector leader by diversifying its services, specialised products and strengthening its current seven subsidiaries, Al Hosni stated.

“We at SAJ Investments are proud that HEMA Energy Group is an Omani company managed by a young and ambitious team with a successful brief history that started in 2011,” the new Chairman said.

“SAJ Investments is now reviewing several opportunities in various other sectors such as banking, tourism, logistics, health and education, to diversify its holding portfolio by acquiring well established active companies that can act as SAJ’s sectorial investment arms (anchors), following its successful anchor in the oil and gas sector through Hema Energy,” he added.

Welcoming the partnership, Al Hajj, Group Managing Director of Hema Energy, said: “We are proud to be part of the SAJ Investments and believe that this will contribute to the expansion, investment and business development plans of HEMA Energy Group. HEMA Energy Group has managed in a short period to establish its brand as a well-diversified and highly integral group in the oil sector, which started with the use of technology and innovation in the extraction of heavy oil and grow to have presence and representative offices in China, the Gulf States and some European countries. Besides representing many international companies in the field of energy, HEMA — through its expertise — offers unique solutions to the challenging operating environments faced by major operators and companies. HEMA also owns a local factory whose products fall under the ICV programme of the Ministry of Oil and Gas.”

The Group’s five-year plan includes significant developments in the areas of providing oil and gas solutions, renewable energy, petroleum consulting as well as a unique model for exploring, managing and producing potential concession areas, locally as well as internationally.

