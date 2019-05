The Royal Navy of Oman vessel Shabab Oman II continued its course towards Europe. After setting off from Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, the vessel passed by Salalah Port and anchored at Jeddah Port in Saudi Arabia. Later, it crossed the Suez Canal in Egypt. After that, the vessel was anchored at Rhodes Port in Greece as part of its journey themed ‘Glory and Peace Masts’. Shabab Oman II left Rhodes Port on Sunday heading to Cagliari Port in Italy.

