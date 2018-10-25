Saif Al Sareea 3 – Missile strike simulation held

MUSCAT: As part of the ongoing Omani-British joint war exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3), a training exercise simulating a missile attack on civilian and populated sites was carried out at Al Seeb Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The drill showed the national capabilities in dealing with the supposed missile strikes, and the abilities of mobile and field hospitals to perform their medical and health duties, and raise the efficiency of workers in various sectors and specialties.

The demonstration also measured the response time of troops raising the efficiency of workers and testing the mechanism of dealing with the emergency situations.

