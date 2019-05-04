SAI conducts awareness seminars

MUSCAT: The State Audit Institution (SAI) conducted two awareness seminars attended by Dhofar Power Company (DPC), Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer), Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel), Salalah Methanol Company (SMC), the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) and Oman Post. The seminars, which were held during April 29-30 highlighted SAI’s role in the protection of public fund and preservation of the country’s gains and achievements. This comes within the implementation of SAI’s Media and Awareness Plan, carrying on the mission of educating the community on the protection of public fund and promoting integrity, and stressing on the value of partnership with the entities subject to audit in order to achieve effective management of resources.

Auditor Faisal Hamood al Hasani and auditor Abdullah Sulaiman al Saidi presented the seminars in the presence of Ahmed Sulaiman al Rawahi, Director General of the General Directorate for Administrative and Financial Audit in Dhofar. The presenters touched upon the mandate of SAI and the procedures carried out for the execution of its main function that is administrative and financial audit on State funds or funds that are under State supervision and management.

The presenters also gave an overview on financial and administrative transactions and the role SAI plays in monitoring and following up on the performance of the entities subject to audit in accordance with the applicable national laws. Moreover, both Financial Statement Declaration and Annual Disclosure models of the government official were presented.

The audience were also introduced to SAI’s official website which contains several important sections as well as communication channels available for the community such as the Complaint Window on SAI website, SAI application available for smart phones, or direct reach to SAI through Muscat headquarters or any of the eight SAI branches distributed in the Sultanate’s governorates. Individuals can also contact SAI via the toll-free hotline or the institution’s official platforms available in social media. At the end of the seminar the audience was allowed to make their comments and raise questions.

