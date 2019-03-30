Saham lift under-18 league title

MUSCAT, March 30 – Saham boys were crowned the champions of U-18 football league after beating Muscat 2-1 in the summit clash at Seeb Stadium late on Friday. Suwaiq Club clinched the bronze medal as they beat Jalaan 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out in the third place match after the match ended in a goalless draw at the regulation time.

Khalif Ali al Essai, General Director of Sports Activities at the Ministry of Sports Affairs, was the chief guest and gave away the awards to the Saham and Muscat players and handed over individual awards. Also present on the occasion were Said Othman al Balushi, General Secretary of Oman Football Association (OFA), board members of OFA and officials from both teams.

Despite the opening goal of Muscat through Hamood al Hadhrami in the 23rd minute, Saham players registered a strong comeback as they equalised after 15 minutes through Khalfan al Rudaini.

In the second half, Suhaib al Farsi lifted his team with the winning goal in the 72nd minute to lead his club for the title. After the final match, the chief guest for the final gave away the gold medals and shield to Saham players while the capital city players bagged the silver medals. With this victory, Saham added this title to their treasury for the second time.

As many as 12 teams qualified successfully to the second part of the U-18 football league. The first group comprised the following clubs. Muscat, Saham, Fanja, Al Shabab, Al Oruba and Dhofar. In the second group, Al Suwaiq grouped with Jalaan, Al Salam, Al Seeb, Al Nasr and Ibri. Muscat and Saham sealed their position in the semifinals from first group as they accumulated 21 and 19 points respectively. Al Suwaiq and Jalaan booked direct qualification spots to the knockout stages as they reached 23 and 18 points respectively in the group qualification round.

Sohar was the champion of the league last season and the team did not qualify to the second round.

Al Suwaiq was the runner up and dropped to third place this season after they suffered a 3-1 defeat in penalty shout out against Saham as the regulation time ended with 1/1. Al Musannah team positioned third in the previous year after they have defeated Al Salam 2-0 in the third place match.

