Safety guidelines for driving as winter approaches

Muscat: As winter approaches, some factors make it difficult to drive, such as rains, fog, leaves and slippery roads.Road safety experts offer some useful tips for motorists to driver safely under these circumstances.

Quoting an expert Ulrich Koster of the German Automobile Industry Association, ROP said the driver should not be distracted to the phone or laptop at all times of the year, but it is more important in autumn and winter; the response must be faster.

To enjoy safe driving in winter, the driver should:

Turn on the light as soon as possible; Daylight is only on the front, while the backlight stays.

Caution from depressions – there can be gathering rain water causing water to slip on the car, which loses the tires of the cohesion of the ground floor, and can not control the car. It is recommended to lift the foot on the accelerator and hold the steering wheel and disconnect the engine from movement.

Driving slowly through after heavy rains, so that the water does not seep into the engine drag

Drive slowly on bridges and highways, and beware of side winds, especially when maneuvers pass large trucks.

Be careful of frost in the morning; where roads are slippery in shaded areas.