SAF to receive new batches of recruits

MUSCAT: The Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) on Sunday starts receiving new batches of army recruits from among the Omani job-seekers registered with the Public Authority for Manpower Register as per the announcement published on March 6. The procedures will begin on Sunday at the SAF Training Battalion. The move is part of a wide plan aimed to absorb national job-seekers in the SAF. Following the completion of the procedures, the applicants who pass the tests will join SAF as army recruits.

