SAF shooting team obtains first places in Inter shooting championship in UK

London: The shooting Team of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) won the first places in the various shooting competitions at the International Shooting Championship held at the Pirbright / Basely shooting ranges in the United Kingdom, with the participation of teams from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Serbia, in addition to the Sultanate.

SAF Shooting Team won 30 trophies, and 184 medals, including 107 gold medals. –ONA

 

