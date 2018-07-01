SAF SHOOTING TEAM EXCELS IN UK

MUSCAT: The Sultan’s Armed Forces’ (SAF) shooting team returned home from the UK after taking part at the International Military Shooting Competition which was held in Bisley. The army shooting team secured 38 trophies at the Army Rifle Association (ARA) for teams and individuals, the most important of which the trophy which bears the name of HM the Sultan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The winner was Corporal Azzan bin Saif al Thuhli. The SAF shooting team won 194 medals including 104 gold medals, at the various individual and team competitions. Besides the SAF team, military teams from UK, USA, Canada and Germany also participated in the competition. — ONA

Related