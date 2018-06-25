SAF, RAO chiefs receive Brunei military official

MUSCAT: Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafa’a on Monday Brigadier General Awang Khairul Hamed bin Awang Haji Lampoh, Commander of the Royal Land Force of the Brunei Darussalam, currently visiting the Sultanate. The meeting exchanged viewpoints and discussed matters of common concern between the two friendly countries. The meeting was attended by Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Air Commodore Maktum bin Salim al Mazrouee, Assistant Chief of Staff for Training and Joint Practice, senior COSAF officers and Ambassador of the of the Brunei Darussalam to the Sultanate.

Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), also received in his office Brigadier Awang Khairul Hamed bin Awang Haji Lampoh and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed viewpoints on military matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by RAO senior officers and Ambassador of the Brunei Darussalam to the Sultanate. Brigadier Awang Khairul Hamed bin Awang Haji Lampoh also visited the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Museum at Bait Al Falaj Castle. He was accompanied by Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO). — ONA

