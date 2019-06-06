SAF organises visit to camps, border sites

MUSCAT: The Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) organised visits to a number of camps and border sites on the occasion of Eid al Fitr during the first of Shawwal.

The Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces visited a number of campsites, air bases during the occasion to offer their best wishes for their duty. Brigadier General Hassan bin Ali al Majni, conveyed SAF’s greetings during the occasion

Brigadier General Hassan bin Ali al Majni wished them success in serving their dear homeland and preserving its national capabilities.

The officers and individuals who were present expressed appreciation towards the gesture by SAF. — ONA

Related