SAF offers help to flood-hit Kuwait

Muscat: Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith bin Nasser al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces spoke to Lt Gen Mohammed Khalid al Khider, Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, on Sunday to know about the flood situtation in Kuwait after heavy rains. SAF chief affirmed that SAF is ready to provide every possible support and dedicate all the resources to deal with the adverse weather conditions and support brothers in Kuwait. The Kuwaiti Chief of Staff thanked SAF for the support.

Related