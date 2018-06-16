SAF Museum open for visitors during Eid

MUSCAT: During Eid al Fitr and in a bid to provide the public with the opportunity to review the Omani heritage items which reflect the progress made by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the royal care accorded by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the Sultan Armed Forces (SAF) Museum will be open for all citizens and residents in the Sultanate starting from Saturday from 9 am to 1.30 pm.

On Sunday and Monday, it will be open from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The Museum will resume receiving visitors after Eid holiday from Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. From Sunday through Thursday of each week, it will be open from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm. It should be noted that the SAF Museum displays many manuscripts, miniatures and historic weapons that recount the richness of the Omani military history. — ONA

