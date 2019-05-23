SAF marks Great Battle of Badr

Muscat: The Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) celebrated the anniversary of the Great Battle of Badr. SAF Moral Guidance organized a religious ceremony on this occasion at Muaskar Al Murtafa’ under the auspices of Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, SAF Chief of Staff.

Zahir bin Abdullah al Abri, Member of the State Council, delivered a valuable lecture on this solemn occasion, in which he pointed out that the Great Battle of Badr was a great historical event that changed the course of human history from the darkness of Jahiliya to the lights of guidance.

At the end of the lecture, Zahir al Abri prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect our country while it enjoys security and peace under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, and all Muslim countries.

The ceremony was attended by Maj Gen Mattar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raeesi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), Maj Gen Amer bin Salem al Amri, Commander of the Sultan’s Special Force, senior officers, commissioned and non-commissioned officers and personnel at the Ministry of Defense, SAF, the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

A similar ceremony was held at Umm Al Ghawarif Camp in the Governorate of Dhofar. It was attended by senior officers, commissioned and non-commissioned officers and personnel in the Ministry of Defense and the SAF. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ali al Shehri from the Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science in Salalah, gave a lecture on the importance and impact of this occasion and its place in the hearts of Muslims. –ONA