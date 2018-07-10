SAF Commanders visit Al Hazm exercise

Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Maj Gen Amer bin Salim al Amri, Commander of the Sultan’s Special Force (SSF), and Commodore Said bin Abdullah al Saedi, acting Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), visited the site of Al Hazm annual exercise on Tuesday. The exercise is implemented by participants at the 31st course of the Command and Staff College (CSC). They witnessed part of the exercise, which started on July 4 and will run up to July 12. They were received by Brigadier Amer bin Said al Mahri, CSC Commandant who briefed them on the exercise. The students made a presentation on their interaction with the events of the exercise and the solutions they provided for the challenges faced during the exercise. — ONA

