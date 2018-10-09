SAF Chief visits troops at war games field

Muscat: Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (Exercise Manager), accompanied by Air Vice-Marshall Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (Exercise Chief Control) and Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (Exercise Deputy Manager) on Tuesday visited troops and the hypothetical enemy troop units taking part in Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3). The officials reviewed deployment mechanisms and the role of troops in the war games. SAF Chief of Staff and other commanders were briefed on the duties and tasks assigned to the commands during the exercise. SAF Chief of Staff (Exercise Manager) hailed the efforts made by the officers to implement the war game plans.

Cyclone preparations

SAF’s Main Military Committee for Emergency Management held a meeting on Tuesday at Muaskar al Murtafa’a to review the readiness to deal with Cyclone Luban. The meeting also discussed preparations to respond to any request by the relevant authorities in the two governorates. The meeting was chaired by Brigadier Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi, Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning and SAF Representative in the National Civil Defence Committee and Head of the Military Committee for Emergency Management and was attended by representatives of the SAF corps, the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO), the Sultan Special Force (SSF), the Engineering Services at the Ministry of Defence and the National Authority for Survey. — ONA