MUSCAT: Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), received in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’ on Tuesday a delegation of the National Defence University (NDU) of Pakistan, currently visiting the Sultanate. The two sides exchanged conversations on a number of issues of common concern particularly in the fields of academic and military training cooperation between the two friendly countries. — ONA

