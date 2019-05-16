SAF chief of hosts iftar reception

Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), hosted the annual iftar reception at Al Shafaq Club for the military attachés of the brotherly and friendly countries. The reception comes within the framework of strengthening the existing cooperation between the Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Defence and SAF with the brotherly and friendly countries, represented by their military attaches. The reception was attended by SAF senior officers.

